RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 9-18-17

Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics
The weekend recap is brought to you by the Nautical Boat Club of Knoxville, which is now open at the Concord Marina in Knoxville. Call them at 865-234-000 or visit their website to find out more about how you can spend your weekends on the lake!
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- The Vols lost in heart-breaking fashion via a Hail Mary in the Swamp
- Our five biggest takeaways about the Vols in a mistake-filled loss to the Gators
- We detailed why Butch Jones came up small in a big game yet again for Tennessee
- Our position-by-position grades from the Vols’ performance in Gainesville
- Former Vols took to Twitter to react to the Vols’ demise against Florida
- Vol Network color analyst Tim Priest sounded off during the Vols’ inability to score inside Florida’s goal line
- We looked at whether or not the Gators were actually lined up offsides in the final seconds of the game
- The Vols will reportedly be without another defensive starter due to …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider