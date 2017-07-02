RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 7-3-17

The weekend recap is brought to you by the Nautical Boat Club of Knoxville, which is now open at the Concord Marina in Knoxville. Call them at 865-234-000 or visit their website to find out more about how you can spend your weekends on the lake!
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin is already standing out to his new teammates in Detroit
- We took a look at who will help Jauan Jennings catch passes this fall in our position battle preview
- Athlon Sports picked Quinten Dormady and Nigel Warrior as “wild card players” for the Vols
- The basketball Vols picked up a commitment from a four-star small forward from New York
- Tennessee opened as only slight favorites over Georgia Tech for the season opener
- Peyton Manning made a child’s day with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation
