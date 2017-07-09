RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 7-10-17

The weekend recap is brought to you by the Nautical Boat Club of Knoxville, which is now open at the Concord Marina in Knoxville. Call them at 865-234-000 or visit their website to find out more about how you can spend your weekends on the lake!
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- SEC Media Days start today, so take a look at the five biggest questions the Vols will face when they’re at the podium
- Josh Dobbs said the 2016 season was the “most difficult off the field” for him
- A national writer defended Butch Jones amid all the hot seat talk
- The Vols are the best in the SEC at producing the best NFL draft picks since 2000
- We took a look behind the numbers of the 2016 Vols’ defense to see where this year’s unit can improve the most
- Former Vol A.J. Johnson was arrested on DUI charges
- Tennessee’s athletic programs haven’t fared well in the Directors Cup over the last half decade
- The data proves that the …read more
