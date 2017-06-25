RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 6-26-17

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- One national writer says the Vols’s job is only the 6th-best in the SEC
- A CBS analyst is high on the Vols in 2017
- Vegas has Tennessee listed as heavy underdogs in three big games this season
- The 2017 Vols have the same amount of experience as the 2013 Vols
- Peyton Manning could’ve come back to the NFL last season but chose the carpool life instead
- Derek Dooley said the 2011 loss to Kentucky was “my worst mistake“
- The Vols had a huge recruiting weekend, and it started with the commitment of 4-star RB Lyn-J Dixon
- Then 3-star running back Anthony Grant Jr. pledged his commitment to the Vols on Sunday
- And former LSU commit …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider