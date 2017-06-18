RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 6-19-17

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- We constructed a “super team” of Vol football players
- We took a look at upcoming exterior changes to Neyland Stadium
- A CBS Sports writer made a bold prediction involving Butch Jones
- Peyton Manning visited UT’s campus and had a full day
- The numbers show just how much offensive production the Vols are replacing this season
