RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 5-8-17

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
-
- We took a look at the Vols who will have to step up to replace the 2017 draftees
- What history says are fair expectations for Tennessee’s football program
- Josh Smith was arrested for domestic assault of his male roommate
- We made our post-spring depth chart projections
- Former Vol LaTroy Lewis found an NFL home
- The baseball Vols split a two-game series with No. 14 Arkansas:
RECAP: #Vols edged by #14 Razorbacks in Game Two; Split two-game series w/ Arkansas on Rocky Top.
: https://t.co/60TAUKZBCu pic.twitter.com/TSnnM0DdJC
— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 6, 2017
- The softball Vols got another win and earned the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament:
BALL GAME! Vols win to take the series and secure the No. …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider