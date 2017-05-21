RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 5-22-17

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- A former Vol paid for 181 pets to be adopted
- Tennessee landed a commitment from an in-state, four-star safety in the 2018 class
- Mel Kiper named Trevor Daniel a top punter prospect for next year’s NFL draft
- One site listed the Vols as one of 15 teams capable of winning the national title this season
- The Dave Serrano era officially came to a close as the baseball Vols fell to Missouri:
With UT’s 8-2 loss to Missouri today, the #Vols season is finished. The Dave Serrano era has officially come to an end.
— Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) May 20, 2017
- The softball Vols made an epic comeback then advanced to the Super Regionals again:
Tennessee is heading to the @NCAAsoftball Super …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider