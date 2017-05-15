RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 5-15-17

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:

Tennessee picked up a big commitment from a four-star quarterback in the 2018 class A member of the coaching staff helped make Mother’s Day possible for a traveling mom Derek Barnett is a top pick for NFL Rookie of the Year One prediction algorithm has the Vols finishing near the basement of the SEC East The baseball team got swept by No. 8 Kentucky in their second-to-last SEC series of the season:

