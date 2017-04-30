RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 5-1-17

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
The weekend recap is brought to you by the Nautical Boat Club of Knoxville, which is now open at the Concord Marina in Knoxville. Call them at 865-234-000 or visit their website to find out more about how you can spend your weekends on the lake!
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- John Currie told a story about accidentally tweeting “Go Vols” while at Kansas State
- The Vols are among the best in the SEC at producing first-round talent
- Alvin Kamara was the first Vols’ running back drafted since 2010
- Cam Sutton found a home in Pittsburgh in the NFL draft
- Despite an injury-shortened senior season, Jalen Reeves-Maybin was drafted in the fourth round
- The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Josh Malone in the fourth round
- Josh Dobbs found a perfect fit with his new NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers
- A lead NFL draft analyst paid up on a bet involving Josh Dobbs
- Here’s where the Vols’ undrafted free agents signed after the draft
- We took a look at the Vols’ 2017 draft class by the numbers
- The softball Vols …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider