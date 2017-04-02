RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 4-3-17

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Here are the full results from Tennessee’s Pro Day on Friday
- And here’s a photo gallery of the VFLs working out for all 32 teams and nearly 100 NFL personnel representatives
- Video from Saturday’s closed UT football practice
- Josh Dobbs’ performance on Pro Day was one of the most impressive throwing sessions UT’s Director of Player Personnel has ever seen
- Dobbs also drew some comparisons to Dak Prescott in terms of his potential to be a steal in the NFL Draft
- Corey Vereen might play linebacker at the next level
- New AD John Currie officially took his office over the weekend facing some serious questions
- Currie did, however, voice some support for Butch Jones and Holly Warlick in one of his first interviews on the job
- The baseball team dropped its third SEC series in as many tries this …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider