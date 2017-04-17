RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 4-17-17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI
The weekend recap is brought to you by the Nautical Boat Club of Knoxville, which opens April 19 at the Concord Marina in Knoxville. Call them at 865-234-000 or visit their website to find out more about how you can spend your weekends on the lake!
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Peyton Manning finally explained what “Omaha” means
- We took a closer look at the Vols’ quarterback battle this spring
- We answered your questions in our weekly mailbag
- One analyst said Florida is a “much better football team” than the Vols this year
- Alvin Kamara crashed a graduation photo shoot
- The baseball Vols lost the weekend series to Auburn after a blowout loss on Saturday
Tough day for Tennessee baseball after a big win last night. Auburn takes game three and the series with a 8-1 victory this afternoon.
— Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 15, 2017
- Tennessee’s softball team had a dramatic weekend with two walk-off wins to extend their winning streak
Back-to-back walk-off wins: ☑️
Nation’s longest win streak: 18 straight ☑️
It’s GREAT to …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider