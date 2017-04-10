RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 4-10-17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- John Currie released his first letter to Vol fans as Tennessee’s athletic director
- ESPN’s Football Power Index isn’t high on the Vols’ chances of winning the SEC East this year
- Trey Smith and Jonathan Kongbo took each other on in practice, and it led to an epic rep on video
- You can now buy a 1998 National Championship ring online
- The basketball Vols are reportedly a finalist for a high-scoring graduate transfer
- Video highlights from the Vols’ scrimmage on Saturday
- The baseball Vols finally won a series in the SEC, defeating Florida twice in extra innings
Tennessee drops game three to Florida 5-4, but the Vols leave Gainesville with their first SEC series win of 2017.
— Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 9, 2017
- The softball …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider