RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 3-6-17

Did you miss anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- We graded all of the Vols’ coaching changes that happened this offseason
- The Vols agreed to a home-and-home series with Wake Forrest in basketball
- The basketball Vols ended the regular season with a comeback victory over Alabama
- Josh Dobbs, Alvin Kamara, and Josh Malone impressed at the NFL combine
- Derek Barnett battled through illness to put up solid numbers at the combine
- The baseball Vols continued their hot start to the season with a series sweep of Norfolk State
