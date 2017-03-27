RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 3-27-17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI
Did you miss anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Josh Malone says he feels underrated in the upcoming NFL Draft
- The Vols added a former defensive coordinator to their coaching staff
- Video from Saturday’s closed UT football practice
- Our five takeaways from the Vols’ first week of spring practices
- Chancellor Davenport had a tweet that didn’t go over well with Vol fans
- Darrin Kirkland Jr. says it’s time for him to step up and be a leader
- One writer thinks Butch Jones has the hottest seat in the country
- But we took a look at why Jones doesn’t have the hottest seat in college football
- The baseball team was swept for a second straight series to start SEC play
Six games, six losses for Tennessee to open SEC play on the diamond.
Mississippi State sweeps the #Vols with a 7-4 victory today.
— Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) March 26, 2017
- The softball team did just the opposite, sweeping Ole Miss this weekend
VOLS WIN! VOLS WIN! Tennessee …read more
