RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 3-20-17

Did you miss anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- The Vols and ETSU will play a baseball game at Smokies Stadium
- We took a look at why the Vols could overachieve in 2017
- Jonathan Kongbo will reportedly play defensive end this season and has already slimmed down
- We attempted to predict the Vols’ pre-spring depth chart as spring practices begin
- Tennessee’s roster was much different this time a year ago
- Jauan Jennings was at it again, as he burned Jalen “Teez” Tabor once again
- We gave our predictions for potential spring breakout players
- The baseball Vols opened up SEC play by getting swept by No. 7 South Carolina at home
- Jarrett Guarantano received high praise from a quarterback guru
- The Lady Vols softball team avoided a sweep with a win over Arkansas on Sunday:
VOLS WIN!! UT avoids the sweep by winning the series finale, 5-1! #GoVols pic.twitter.com/AJBk3p5BZV
— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) March 19, 2017
