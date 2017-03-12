RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 3-13-17

Did you miss anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Despite the poor finish, there’s plenty to look forward to for the basketball Vols
- A highly-rated in-state offensive lineman decommitted from Georgia
- We took a look at many of the questions facing the Vols before the start of spring practices
- We examined the film of highly-rated in-state 2018 prospect Gavin Schoenwald
- The Vols aren’t hesitating to show off freshman Trey Smith
- Josh Dobbs responded to critics who doubted his dedication to the NFL
- We took a look at how the Vols fared against teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament this year
