Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
Did you miss anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- The Vols’ new coaching hires have a lot of questions to answer
- A 2018 Vol commit updated his status after the departure of Zach Azzanni from the Vols’ staff
- Knox County’s mayor didn’t hold back with his opinion on UT’s AD search
- The basketball Vols erased any hopes of making the NCAA Tournament with a crushing loss to South Carolina
- One NFL scout thinks Derek Barnett could be the best pass rusher in the 2017 NFL Draft
- Multiple scouts think very highly of Josh Malone’s NFL future
The post RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 2-27-17 appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.
Source:: Rocky Top Insider