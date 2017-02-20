RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 2-20-17

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI
Missed anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- We took a look at the biggest questions facing the Vols going into spring practices
- We evaluated the film of a local star at Alcoa, Tykee Ogle-Kellogg
- The basketball Vols bounced back with a dominating win over Missouri
- Rick Barnes had some fun with Robert Hubbs’ new hairstyle
- We discovered Rick Barnes’ Vols are undefeated when they reach a certain milestone
- The football Vols hosted the first Junior Day of the 2018 recruiting cycle
