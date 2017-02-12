Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI
Missed anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Josh Dobbs shut down a counterfeiter on Twitter
- Dobbs was also projected as a second-round pick by one site’s mock draft
- The Vols added one of the best punters in the 2017 class as a walk-on
- The basketball Vols collapsed again and hurt their already fragile NCAA Tournament hopes
- Steve Spurrier said a loss to the Vols in 2001 was the most difficult loss of his entire coaching career
- We took a look at a couple 2018 recruits and did some film study on both
- The state of Tennessee has a ton of talent in the 2018 class, and we looked at the Vols’ top in-state targets in this class
- And more recruiting analysis as we dove into the biggest positions of need for the Vols in the 2018 recruiting cycle
The post RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 2-13-17 appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.
Source:: Rocky Top Insider