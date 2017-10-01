RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 10-2-17

Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Peyton Manning spoke to the local media and said he’s just happy to be a fan again after retiring
- Manning also shared his thoughts on Butch Jones during his time with the media
- Our VFL Ride Along Series caught up with National Champion Fred White
- The Vols missed a plethora of opportunities in their 41-0 loss to Georgia
- Our five biggest takeaways from Tennessee’s shutout, blowout loss to the Bulldogs
- We graded the Vols’ performance on Saturday, and there were tons of failing grades to go around
- Watch as Butch Jones discussed the Vols’ “inexcusable” loss to Georgia
- The RTI Team reacted and let fans react to the fallout from the Vols’ embarrassing loss …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider