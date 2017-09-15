RTI Podcast: Going to Gainesville

In this edition of the RTI Podcast, we prepare you for the Vols’ match-up with the Florida Gators this Saturday. We preview how the two teams compare in every phase of the game and discuss the importance of the nine players who are suspended for the Gators. We interviewed Kristen Botica from Alligator Army, the SB Nation site that covers the Gators, to get the inside scoop on Florida and to figure out what happened in their season opener against Michigan.

