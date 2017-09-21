RTI Podcast: Evaluating Butch Jones

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

In this edition of the RTI Podcast, we take a look at the fallout from Tennessee’s 26-20 loss to Florida and what it meas for the rest of the Vols’ 2017 season. We evaluated Butch Jones as the Vols’ head coach, looked at his record in close games, and discussed whether or not he’s cut out to be a big time SEC head coach. We also interviewed former Knoxville News Sentinel beat writer and current SEC Country freelance writer Dustin Dopirak about a piece he wrote on Butch Jones and whether or not this is the beginning of the end for his time in Knoxville. You can subscribe to the podcast in iTunes here!

