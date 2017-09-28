RTI Podcast: Biggest Game of the Year

In this edition of the RTI Podcast, we dissected the Vols’ match-up with No. 7 Georgia as the Bulldogs come to Knoxville. We looked at the areas the Vols need to exploit in order to pull off the upset this Saturday and where the Bulldogs have a decided edge. We also interviewed Trey Wallace of The Read Optional about the situation with Florida’s suspended players and Butch Jones’ job security heading into this weekend. You can subscribe to the podcast in iTunes here!

