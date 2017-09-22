(Photo via L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vols will host the winless UMass Minutemen this Saturday before they dive deep into their SEC schedule starting next week. UMass catches the Vols between big games against Florida and Georgia, and the Minutemen have played SEC opponents tough over the last couple years. But they’ve yet to defeat an SEC foe in that time.

Here’s what we’ve seen from UMass this year so far.

The post RTI Film Study: UMass Minutemen appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider