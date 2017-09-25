RTI Film Study: Struggling Against UMass

Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee left Neyland Stadium with a win over the weekend. But it didn’t feel like it.

The Vols defeated winless UMass 17-13 on Saturday, and they looked ugly while doing it. The offense looked stagnant, and the defense performed well overall but still gave up big plays.

There’s a lot to address for the Vols as they move forward into a pivotal SEC East matchup with the seventh-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And there’s a lot to correct on both sides of the ball.

Both quarterbacks need more help from the players around the, the offensive line continues to be underwhelming, and play-calling remains suspect.

Here’s what we saw from the Vols narrow victory over the winless Minutemen on Saturday.

