Round Here Buzz: Eric Church is popping up in East Nashville

ABC/Brett OronzioAs Eric Church rolls into Music City to wrap up his Holdin’ My Own Tour this weekend with two sold-out shows at Bridgestone Arena, he’ll also re-open his popular storefront in East Nashville.

No matter where you live, you can preview the pop-up shop Thursday on Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m. CT. The store at 218 South 11th Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Customers will be able to check out Eric’s signature Gibson Hummingbird Dark guitar and custom Jack Daniels barrels, as well as exclusive merch not available anywhere else.

At this weekend’s shows, Eric will also unveil the new Chattanooga Lucy design in his These Boots by Lucchese line. You’ll be able to take home a pair when the pop-up shop reopens from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 during CMA Music Festival.

This is the third year in a row for the “Round Here Buzz” singer’s temporary store. Part of the proceeds go to his Chief Cares charity.

