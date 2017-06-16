“Rough Night” stars want an invite to your bachelorette party

ABC Radio/(L-R) Ilana Glazer, ABC Radio’s Lynda Lopez(NEW YORK) — The stars of Rough Night really want to come to your bachelorette party.

The film comedy stars Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz as a group of friends from college who reunite for a bachelorette weekend that goes hilariously awry. But in real life, none of the actresses have experienced that booze-filled bridal rite of passage.

“It’s so weird because we’ve gotten all these bachelorette questions and it turns out that we’ve been to about half a bachelorette party between all of us, which is so disappointing,” Johansson tells ABC Radio.

Bell chimes in, “Please invite us! We’d like to come.”

Johansson says that even though she’d never been to a bachelorette party, the script drew her in with how funny it was.

“It was such a streamlined, easy read and it made me laugh out loud so much and I was like I have to meet the crazy people that wrote this,” she says. “It was really like a very perfect read. That’s a rare thing.”

Rough Night, written by Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, makes its debauched debut in theaters today.

