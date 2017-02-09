Thursday, February 9, 2017
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Expecting 1st Child Together

Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin(LOS ANGELES) — Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram today to announce her pregnancy with Jason Statham.

The photo, which Statham took, shows her with a baby bump looking relaxed on a beach.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” the caption reads.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are EngagedStatham, 48, and Huntington-Whitely, 28, confirmed their engagement last year after being first spotted together in 2010. It will be the first marriage and first child for both the model and the Furious 7 star.

