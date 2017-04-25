Ron Jaworski Likens Josh Dobbs to Tom Brady and Dak Prescott

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The 2017 NFL Draft is nearly here, and it’s crunch time for prospects looking to make last minute moves up the draft board. One of the players that’s seen his draft stock fly through the roof over the last couple months has been former Vol quarterback Josh Dobbs. And now he can add the compliments of a former Pro Bowl quarterback to his long list of praises.

Ron Jaworski, a former 15-year starting NFL quarterback and current analyst for ESPN, likened Dobbs to New England’s Tom Brady and Dallas’s Dak Prescott on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaworski was making an appearance at a school in Philadelphia when he was asked about his thoughts on the former Vol quarterback. And he didn’t hold back on his commendations.

“Everyone talked about Tom Brady, you know, ‘Where do you get that guy at No. 199 in the sixth round?’ for a long time,” Jaworski stated. “Now, the en vogue player is Dak Prescott, taken in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone wants to know, ‘Jaws, who’s that guy? You’ve looked at all the tape, who’s the guy that you like that could be the surprise?’

“I think it’s Josh Dobbs, the quarterback out …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider