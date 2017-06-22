Ron Howard tapped as new “Han Solo” film director

Getty Images/J.B. Lacroix(LOS ANGELES) — The Millennium Falcon has a new pilot: Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the upcoming untitled Han Solo film, Lucasfilm announced Thursday. The news comes two days after The LEGO Movie co-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller parted ways with the project over creative differences.

In a statement, Lucasfilm noted, “we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Oscar-winner Howard has been a part of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away for years. He starred in Lucas’ American Graffiti, in which Harrison Ford had a small part, and several of his co-stars auditioned for various Star Wars roles. Years later, he directed the fantasy epic Willow for Lucasfilm.

Howard — who went on to win Best Picture and Best Director for A Beautiful Mind — recently admitted Lucas wanted him to direct Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Calling that offer “an honor” but ultimately “too daunting,” Howard became one of the close group …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment