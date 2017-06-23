Ron Howard “beyond grateful” to helm Han Solo movie

Getty Images/Richard Bord(LOS ANGELES) — Ron Howard is as psyched as many fans are by the news he’s taken the reigns of the still-untitled Han Solo stand-alone film.

“I’m beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77,” tweeted the Oscar-winning director, who’s known George Lucas since he starred in the Star Wars creator’s 1973’s hit, American Graffiti.

“I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film,” Howard continued, referencing the contributions of movie’s previous directors, The LEGO Movie‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The pair exited the Han Solo earlier this week over creative differences with the executive production team.

Filming on the movie will get back on track July 10, according to Lucasfilm.

The Han Solo movie, which …read more

