“Rogue One” Blasts Past $400 Million Mark

Lucasfilm – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has just surpassed the $400 million mark globally, with a global take that as of Thursday at just shy of the $420 million mark.

The movie, produced by ABC News’ parent company Disney, has enjoyed positive reviews and brisk mid-week business both at home and abroad, Deadline notes, tallying more than $30 million on Thursday alone.

The movie, the first in a series of stand-alone “Anthology” stories set in George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away, hit theaters in the States on December 16.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment