“Rogue One: A Star Wars” Story Shoots Down the Competition with $64 Million Weekend

Lucasfilm/Disney(NEW YORK) — As predicted, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, raking in an estimated $64.3 million and bringing its domestic earnings to $286.3 according to Box Office Mojo. As of Thursday, its worldwide total gross stood at just under $420 million.

The movie stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Bill Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed and Alan Tudyk. Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

The animated musical comedy Sing took second place this weekend, with a $35.2 million haul. The film, with an all-star voice cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane and Scarlett Johansson, opened Wednesday and topped $20 million heading into the three-day weekend, bringing its total domestic take so far to just shy of $56 million.

Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, opened Wednesday as well, making $3.2 million. It tacked on another $14.8 million over the weekend, for a total of $22 million.

Rounding out the top five was the comedy Why Him? starring Bryan Cranson, James Franco, Zoey Deutch and Megan Mullally. The film, which opened Friday, finished …read more

