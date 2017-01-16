Roger Corman Back Behind the Wheel with “Death Race 2050”

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In 1975, beloved low-budget filmmaker Roger Corman strapped a pre-Kung Fu David Carradine and a pre-Rocky Slyvester Stallone into some deadly-looking cars for the cult classic Death Race 2000. Now, at 90 years young, Corman — credited with launching the directing careers of the likes of Ron Howard, Francis Ford Coppola, and James Cameron — just got behind the wheel again for another lap: Death Race 2050.

In the original Death Race 2000, the year 2000 was envisioned as a dystopian future in which the national pastime is a race features drivers mowing down pedestrians for points. The movie was remade with Jason Statham in 2008 as Death Race, which spawned a 2010 sequel starring The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan, but neither captured the humor of the original, Corman tells ABC News.

“I started thinking about that,” he says. “And so I called [the producers] and they…said, ‘Why don’t you make one, and put the humor back in, and let’s put the killing of the pedestrians, and a little bit of the social comment and so forth, as back in the original…”

In their version, Malcolm McDowell plays a strongman U.S. president with a very …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment