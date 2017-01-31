Roe v. Wade: How Trump’s Appointment of a Supreme Court Justice Might Affect Abortion Rights

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump plans to announce this evening his pick to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of last year.

Trump, whose position on abortion rights has shifted over time, told CBS News’ 60 Minutes in November that he is “pro-life” and would appoint individuals who hold the same position to the nation’s highest court. He said of the landmark abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, “If it ever were overturned, it would go back to the states.”

While the replacement of Scalia with another conservative justice is unlikely to realign the Supreme Court in such a way that Roe v. Wade could be threatened, the replacement of additional justices could have major consequences, according to Kate Shaw, an ABC News contributor and a Cardozo School of Law professor. We asked Shaw to help explain how this might work, and she responded via email.



What is Roe v. Wade, and what did it do?

Kate Shaw: In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court held that the Constitution protects a woman’s right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy. At the time Roe was decided, 1973, many states criminalized abortion, and Roe …read more

