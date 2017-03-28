“Rock On!” Tucker Beathard brings country to rock festivals this summer

Photo Courtesy of Big Machine Label GroupTucker Beathard may very well be the hippest dude in all of country music these days.

By the time he wraps up his run on Brantley Gilbert‘s The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour next month, he’ll be ready to set out on a summer full of festivals, some of which are the most coveted gigs in any genre of music.

The “Rock On” hitmaker will kick off the season April 29 with a stop at California’s Stagecoach Festival, but it’s a June 11 appearance at Bonnaroo where he’ll have a chance to win over lots of fans outside of the country mainstream.

He’s one of the artists playing the Club Stage at the Manchester, Tennessee gathering. In years past, it’s paved the way for the breakout success of the likes of Chris Stapleton and Elle King.

Tucker also has the distinction of being the only country artist booked to play the legendary Lollapalooza festival this year. He’ll take the stage August 6 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The 22-year-old is currently climbing the country chart with his second single, “Momma and Jesus.”

