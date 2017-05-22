Rock on: Cracker Barrel brings free nightly concerts — and rockers — to CMA Music Festival

CMAIf you didn’t score tickets to CMA Music Festival’s big nightly concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium this year, the Country Music Association is offering you a free alternative for the first time ever.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday of CMA week, the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage will take over Ascend Amphitheater on the Riverfront in Music City.

Big & Rich, Deana Carter, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys and others kick off the first night. On Friday, it’s Ladies of Country night with Sara Evans, Kellie Pickler, Danielle Bradbury, Aubrie Sellers and more. Dan + Shay, Hunter Hayes, High Valley, and RaeLynn are just part of the Saturday night party.

CMA Music Festival takes over downtown Nashville June 8-11 this summer. As part of the festivities, Cracker Barrel is also bringing 644 rocking chairs to Music City, one for each of their restaurants in the U.S. If festival-goers rock at least 150,000 times, the comfort-food chain has promised to donate $15,000 to the CMA Foundation.

