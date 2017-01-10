Rock Gullickson Excited to Work for Old Friend Butch Jones

Photo Credit: LA Rams

New head strength coach Rock Gullickson spoke to the media on Tuesday. The former NFL and college coach said he’s excited to work for his friend Butch Jones.

“I was the head strength coach for the University of Rutgers in New Jersey. Butch was a graduate assistant on the offensive side, he loved training and he wanted to bench press a lot of weight, so we started training together. We became close friends. I stood up for him at his wedding. Through the years, we’ve watched Butch grow,” Gullickson said.

Gullickson has been a strength coach for nearly 40 years, with 22 of those years coming at the college level. Since his start in the NFL in 2000, Gullickson has been with the Packers, Rams and Saints.

“My wife and I don’t have children, but these are my guys,” Gullickson said. “I’ve always had the belief that you raise these young men the way you want them to be. I want them to be aggressive, confident and detailed. It’s about getting to know the players and raising them like they’re your own.”

In the Los Angeles Rams’ move to California this past offseason, Gullickson was instrumental in the construction of the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider