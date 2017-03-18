Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry, dead at 90

Yuri Martianov/Kommersant via Getty ImagesRock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry is dead at age 90, according to St. Charles County, Missouri police. No cause of death was given.

A post Saturday just before 6:00 p.m. ET on the police department’s Facebook page reads, “St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.” The post concludes, “The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

Born Charles Edward Anderson Berry October 18, 1926 in St. Louis, MO, Berry popularized rock and roll with 1950s rock standards including “Rock and Roll Music,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Maybellene,” fusing blues, rockabilly and R&B into a sound that helped define the genre, coupled with guitar virtuosity and showmanship that was emulated by countless performers in …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country