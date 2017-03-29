Robot allows 6-year-old to attend kindergarten while she fights cancer

Courtesy Michelle Adkins(ROBINSON, Texas) — One kindergartner undergoing cancer treatment is able to “attend” class, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence.

In January, PJ Trojanowski, 6, was diagnosed with the kidney cancer Wilms tumor in both kidneys.

“She’s our most outgoing child,” dad Eric Trojanowski told ABC News Wednesday. “It was a different thing to sit down and tell my 6-ear-old, ‘You have cancer and the doctors have to figure out how to get it out of you. She was feisty about it. The doc even said, ‘I don’t know Paisley very well, but I know kids like her do well in treatment because they have a lot of fight in them.'”

“It takes a lot out of her … [but] she’s taking it in stride,” he added. “She talks about [how] she’s going to beat cancer.”

Because of her weakened immune system, Paisley Jane, who goes by PJ, was unable to return to her kindergarten classroom at Robinson Primary School in Robinson, Texas.

With help from her school and the Region 12 Education Service Center, a VGo robot was brought to Robinson Primary on PJ’s behalf.

The robot allows PJ to interact with classmates and observe lessons given by her teacher, Michelle Adkins, while …read more

