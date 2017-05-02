Robert Downey Jr. promises “unprecidented access” to “Avengers” set in new charity campaign

ABC/Randy Holmes(ATLANTA) — Once again, a Marvel movie star is doing something superheroic through the charity site Omaze.

Robert Downey Jr. just launched another campaign to raise money for his pet charity organization Random Act Funding, which benefits organizations like Toys for Tots, the Boys & Girls Club, and Upward Bound House.

In exchange for a starting donation of $10, which buys you a hundred chances to snag the grand prize, other donation price points net donors, win or lose, other goodies like posters, t-shirts, and autographs.

As for the grand prize? Downey, with some help from his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, say they’re granting “unprecidented access” — a set visit to the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, as well as airfare, a 4-star-hotel stay, and dinner with Iron Man himself.

