“Rob & Big” star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin dead at 45

(LOS ANGELES) — Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, who co-stared in the MTV series Rob & Big, has died at 45, a rep for Boykin told Variety.

Boykin rose to fame in 2006 as the bodyguard and best friend of skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the reality series, which ran until 2008, when, Variety reports, Boykin had a child and stopped living with Dyrdek.

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the network said in a statement. “He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Dyrdek took to Twitter to mark his friend’s passing, writing, “My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you,” and posting a picture of himself with Big.

He added in another tweet, “We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly.”

Boykin also founded a clothing line in 2007 and, before reality

