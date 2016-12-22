Rise in Christmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Linked to Cold Weather, Study Finds

Thomas Northcut/DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Doctors in the U.S. have long known that fatal cardiac events seem to occur more frequently during the winter holidays, but deciphering if these events are related to weather, holiday stress or some other cause has been difficult to parse out.

But a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Heart Association offers some evidence that cold weather may not be behind the uptick in cardiac deaths — long thought to be a possible culprit since it can put additional strain on the body.

“What is always difficult in observational studies such as this is separating correlation from causation,” said Dr. Richard Josephson, a cardiologist at University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Josephson was not involved in this study.

“In the U.S. and England or in Great Britain there is an upsurge in death around Christmas. It could be related to holiday or it could be related to the weather,” Josephson told ABC News.

To find out if weather was behind this increase in cardiac deaths during the holidays, the researchers from multiple institutions, including the University of Melbourne and University of Auckland, studied mortality data from New Zealand, where summer coincides …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health