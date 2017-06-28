Ride or Bye? Michelle Rodriguez “might have to say goodbye” to “Fast” franchise

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur

(LOS ANGELES) — Michelle Rodriguez hinted that she may leave the Fast and the Furious franchise.

On Tuesday, to mark the digital release of the latest movie in the series, The Fate of the Furious, she shared photos on Instagram of her time on set and warned that women in the films need better opportunities.

“I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she wrote. “It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

Rodriguez’s character, Letty, first appeared in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious.

Universal, the studio behind the franchise, did not immediately respond when contacted by ABC News for comment.

This is not the first time Rodriguez, 38, has criticized the films. In 2015, she told the Daily Beast that she argued against a love-triangle plot that she felt was unrealistic and advocated for her character to have a fight scene.

“I fought for the punch, because they didn’t think a girl would ever get involved,” she said.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment