Rick and Morty plug “Alien: Covenant,” kill “The Simpsons”

Adult Swim(LOS ANGELES) — With fans of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty jonesing for the animated show’s new season — which starts July 26 — its creators have released two crossover videos to help make the wait seem shorter.

For those unfamiliar, the show follows Rick, a genius inventor who’s like Back to the Future‘s Doc Brown if he was a sociopath with substance issues. His panicky grandson Morty is usually dragged along Rick’s inter-dimensional adventures in his slapped-together spaceship.

The first crossover is an extended Simpsons “couch gag” — the opening snippet which kicks off every episode. For this season’s finale, which airs May 17, the two adventurers crash into 742 Evergreen Terrace, gruesomely crushing the famous yellow family.

With Morty in panic mode as usual, seeing as he was behind the wheel, Rick goes about cloning the family and cleaning up the crime scene. He sends Morty off with a vial of the family’s DNA to an alien cloner world. Apart from freezing Flanders, and stealing the Simpsons’ stuff, Rick’s experiment goes predictably awry, with the family reborn as grotesque hybrids of himself. “Little tip,” he advises. “Don’t clean DNA vials with your spit.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment