Richard Simmons ‘in good spirits’ after returning home from hospitalization

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EGPAF(LOS ANGELES) — Richard Simmons is back home recovering after three days at Cedars Sinai Medical Center battling severe indigestion.

Simmons took to social media thanking hospital staff and law enforcement, writing “They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad.”

He offered further praise of his medical caregivers, emergency responders and the U.S. military, saying, “They were so helpful and kind as I returned home. Let’s take a minute and all be thankful for medical professionals, police, firefighters and our brave military forces here and around the world. They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected. God Bless all of them.”

Michael Catalano, Simmons’ longtime manager, confirmed to ABC News that Simmons returned home sooner than expected Thursday afternoon. “Richard is happy to be back home and thankful to everyone who has reached out. Richard is in good spirits.”

Last week, Catalano released a statement to ABC News saying, “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

Simmons, 68, who over the past few years has vanished from the public eye, signed a business deal …read more

