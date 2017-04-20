Richard Simmons breaks silence: “I’m not missing, just a little under the weather”

Getty Images/David A. Walega(LOS ANGELES) — The reclusive fitness icon Richard Simmons — who vanished from the public eye in recent years — broke his silence today, releasing a statement to his fans on his Facebook page.

“Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather,” Simmons said. “I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

Simmons, who was hospitalized on Monday for severe indigestion, thanked all those who showed concern for him while he was recovering.

Although Simmons has retreated from the spotlight in recent years, he was thrust back into the public eye with the rise of the extremely popular podcast, Missing Richard Simmons.

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it,” the 68-year-old fitness guru added. “We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.”

He continued: “I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face.”