Review: “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” (PG-13)

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone/Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios(NEW YORK) — Vin Diesel continues his climb back to past glory, reprising another role that helped turn him into, at one time, the world’s biggest action star. Fifteen years after first playing Xander Cage in xXx, he reprises his role as X-games-type super-agent Xander Cage.

Only this time, Cage is no longer a government agent. Instead, presumed dead, he’s stealing transmitters from tall towers, skiing down a mountain of shrubbery, then skateboarding the rest of of the way while being chased by soldiers, all in an effort to allow a small village to be able to watch a soccer game. He’s a man of and for the people!

But the government comes calling when a group of lethal assassins, with a skill set not seen since Xander and his crew last worked for the government, infiltrates a top-secret meeting in an impossible-kind-of way, stealing a device that can activate any one of the thousands of orbiting satellites and turn them, essentially, into guided missiles, pointed at Earth.

Xander’s mission is to find the crew that hit the meeting and retrieve the device. Lending some acting gravitas to the film is Toni Collette, who …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment