Review: “The Space Between Us” (PG-13)

Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield in “The Space Between Us”; Courtesy of STX Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Gary Oldman plays Nathaniel Shepherd, the visionary head of a company that specializes in space exploration. His goal is to form a colony on Mars called East Texas. We first meet Shepherd at a press conference that has the production value of a well-produced high school musical — and that’s not a compliment. Very little effort is put into making this look realistic, which is unfortunate. It was clearly a ploy by the filmmakers to stay within budget.

But things don’t go as planned with the mission — namely, the astronaut in charge of it got pregnant beforehand, a revelation that happens when the mission is about a third of the way to Mars — too far to turn back to Earth.

So the pregnancy is kept a secret, and Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) becomes the first human born on Mars, though his mother dies shortly after his birth. Yet still, Gardner is kept a secret, and none but those on Mars and a select few on Earth know of his existence.

As a 16-year-old, Gardner is brilliant — which, as he points out, is what

