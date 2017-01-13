Review: “The Bye Bye Man” (PG-13)

Douglas Smith in “The Bye Bye Man”; Courtesy of STX Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Movies debuting in January are bad news. The month is Hollywood’s dumping ground for films that didn’t turn out as hoped — kind of like a boulevard of broken dreams. On the flip side, it’s also not a bad time to release a mediocre, low-budget horror film.

Allow me to introduce you to The Bye Bye Man.

It starts out with a bang — several bangs, actually. It’s 1969 and a middle-aged man in slacks, a buttoned-down shirt and tie pulls into the driveway of a suburban home, seemingly upset about something. When the woman who lives in the house answers the door, the man demands to know whether she told anybody “his name.” When she answer yes, he retreats to his car, grabs a rifle and starts shooting everybody.

Cut to present day, where me meet college students Elliot (Douglas Smith), his girlfriend, Sasha (Cressida Bonas), and Elliot’s best friend, John (Lucien Laviscount). They’re taking the big step of renting a house off campus and, of course, the house is super creepy. Predictably, weird things start happening the night they move in.

At first, Elliot’s skeptical of the paranormal overtones …read more

